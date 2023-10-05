Wildmender October 5, 2023 Hot Fix Patch Notes

Hi there Wildmenders, it’s been one very busy week here for all of us at Muse Games and Kwalee. Thank you so much for all the kind words, feedback, and beautiful gardens you’ve been sending us. And a very special thanks to everyone that’s submitted bug reports. We’re happy to report that we’ve managed to clear out some of the most severe and serious bugs we’ve seen so far. We’ve just pushed a build (195j) on Steam with those fixes*. Meanwhile we’re still working through all your feedback, and plan to have additional bug fixes and improvements to the game soon, so stay tuned!

Now, onto the patch notes.

Build 195i:

Fixed incorrect generation of random maps in some user locales, causing them to become unplayable.**

Fixed the Titan Crab getting stuck on top of the Salt Flats Arx Temple if you completed the temples in East, North, South order on the default map. (And potentially in certain random maps)

Fixed certain progression blocking issues with repair the pillars in Gleb’s temple.

Fixed an issue where players could destroy all their honey before starting the Gleb encounter, preventing progression. Players can now retrieve more honey from Gleb if they have managed to run out before the encounter.

Fixed an issue where terrain at an Oros temple could sometimes block the altar on random maps.

Fixed an issue where rarely players may not have a copper to collect in the tutorial bubble, or had previously collected the copper causing a progression block.

Multiplayer: Fixed various issues with carrying plants long distances as a guest player. These would often appear to the guest as being unable to pick up new plants and objects, or having objects disappear from their back while carrying them.

Multiplayer: Fixed an issue where guest players could suddenly take fall damage while climbing in certain network conditions.

Multiplayer: Fixed an issue with crafting failing for guests if their first stack of a particular ingredient was not large enough to fulfill the recipe.

Multiplayer: Fixed throwable items not being correctly consumed from a guest player’s inventory

Fixed an issue with entering lean-tos and cutscenes while midair could cause players to be unable to skip cutscenes, and become stuck indefinitely in lean-tos for guest players in multiplayer.

Fixed endless “Wraith Attack Ongoing” events. Certain wraiths assigned to defend objectives could be incorrectly counted as part of the wraiths involved in the attack.

Added an in-game toggle to opt out of anonymized data collection under Settings->Gameplay->Enable Analytics Data. Our publisher is still working on another iteration of the EULA, aiming to make more improvements and should have a new revision in the coming days.

We’re still tracking down all the issues reported so far, and you can help us track them down by using the in game bug reporting system, or posting on our discord. Right now we’re working on finding solutions for the following issues, and any information on them will help!

Performance on some machines. Including information about where you are, and what you are doing when encountering issues will help us track them more quickly

Gear quests in the canyons marking incorrect storehouse locations.

Players getting stuck as a ghost permanently

Soil quality not updating until players reload their saves

Wellstones not linking properly

Plants taking longer than anticipated, or failing, to load in after teleporting

Item stacking issues

Spirit Darters becoming stuck in rocks where they cannot be reached

Salt Flat outpost horn may not be interacted on

Thank you all for playing!