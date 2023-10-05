What's that buzzing sound?

Hey everyone!

In the last update we've laid the groundwork for introducing exciting new content to Impaler. This time around, we are thrilled to introduce NEW MONSTER CLASS - Hornet and Hive, alongside some balance adjustments, gameplay tweaks and bug fixes.

Here are the full patch notes:

Major Changes

* New monster class - Hornet and Hive



Has a melee and ranged attack

Includes both a large and small variation

Spawns from hives which can be destroyed before hornets hatch

Adds some nice variety to the monster lineup

Balance and Gameplay

Reduced delay between monsters spawning and attacking

Rockets from monsters now create shrapnel making them more dangerous

Slightly increased speed of grenade enemies

Improved teleport logic for the large stoics

Audio and visual

Fixed missing particle effect on permanent jump pads

Stakes no longer stick to objects and monsters (didn't look good)

Overheat sounds is no longer interrupted when switching weapons

UI and UX

Some minor improvements to the choose upgrade menu

Bug fixes and Technical

Fixed some weirdness with harvester projectiles (sometime would bounce off of monsters in previous version)

Fixed ambient monster sounds continuing to play after death in some cases

Fixed monsters sometime moving while playing a non-walk animation

Fixed monsters melee attacking when stuck behind non-destructible objects

Fixed a bug preventing players from accumulating bullet time for certain monster attacks

Fixed a missing localization in the upgrades UI

That would be all for this patch. We hope you enjoy fighting new monsters, while waiting for a bigger and chunkier update. It's coming, but we want to make sure we hit all the right spots with it, so if you have any ideas or suggestions of what would you like to see in the game, feel free to share them on Steam forums, or our official Discord server.

As always, please share Impaler with your friends and leave a Steam review if you’re enjoying the game to help us reach even more players.

See you in the next one!

Apptivus and Retrovibe