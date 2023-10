https://store.steampowered.com/app/2530080

New infinite game mode: With the System AI made mode, there is now an infinite version of it. Instead of it ending after 30 in game days, the end game events are changed so it can go on for how many days you can last. It can go on for an infinite amount of time, so try to see how many in game days you can last!

Some bug fixes have been added as well.