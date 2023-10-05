Fellowship Patch Update 2023-10-05

Hello Heroes of Elderida,

In this week's update, we have focused primarily on quality of life features and additions, as well as addressing bug reports from our fantastic community.

A highlight of this patch is the addition of synergy names and descriptions. No longer will you need to guess the effects of synergies; you can now better strategize your party formation in subsequent runs.

Here's the comprehensive list of changes in patch 0.0.48:

New Additions

New item indications now displayed in the inventory.

Skill upgrade information visible on skill upgrade card.

Instructions added on mini boss and sacrifice shrines.

Access the synergies UI while the level-up UI is visible.

Reduction in attack delay from various hero skills.

Level-up upgrades in the hero management screen are clearer.

Buff icons added in the formation UI.

Blood overlay intensifies on character portraits as HP decreases.

Configurable hero health bars via settings: Default (auto-show based on threshold: 25%, 50%, 75%), Always Show, Always Hide.

Objective indicators for equipment drops and the boss.

Base attributes for equipment standardized per rarity.

Hero movement speed rebalanced.

Notification icons added for new items and main menu buttons.

Magical stone breaking no longer requires items.

Rock colliders removed from the burning village map.

Combo skill intro settings added to general settings.

VFX in the UI signals when a combo skill is available.

Party formation rotation speed increased.

Master volume defaults to 50%.

Skill details added to the synergies screen.

Heroes

Attack delay for skills removed:

All non-basic hero skills: reduced by 100%.

Skills without attack animation: reduced by 100%.

Active Synergies: reduced by 50%.

Sound effect added for hero hits.

Bug fixes for archer damage output and barbarian basic attack.

Synergy skills now activate instantly.

Enemies

Burn damage fixed for the burning village map.

New assets for goblin shaman and goblin archer attacks.

Critical hits removed from enemies.

General Bug Fixes

Synergies counter corrected in Japanese localization.

Font size adjustments in German localization.

Fixes for sacrifice shrine activation and pressing ESC during item merging.

Tooltip added for magical stones in inventory.

Fixed attribute rounding errors in equipment info/tooltips.

Corrections in hero management skill info and multiple SFX volume spikes.

Fixes for making non-present hero leader, premature formation unlocks, character styling, negative synergy counters, and insufficient skill upgrade cards post-upgrade.

Your continual feedback drives the refinement and evolution of Fellowship. Feel free to join our Discord server, share your feedback & stay connected for more exciting updates!