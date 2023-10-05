Fellowship Patch Update 2023-10-05

Hello Heroes of Elderida,
In this week's update, we have focused primarily on quality of life features and additions, as well as addressing bug reports from our fantastic community.
A highlight of this patch is the addition of synergy names and descriptions. No longer will you need to guess the effects of synergies; you can now better strategize your party formation in subsequent runs.
Here's the comprehensive list of changes in patch 0.0.48:
New Additions
- New item indications now displayed in the inventory.
- Skill upgrade information visible on skill upgrade card.
- Instructions added on mini boss and sacrifice shrines.
- Access the synergies UI while the level-up UI is visible.
- Reduction in attack delay from various hero skills.
- Level-up upgrades in the hero management screen are clearer.
- Buff icons added in the formation UI.
- Blood overlay intensifies on character portraits as HP decreases.
- Configurable hero health bars via settings: Default (auto-show based on threshold: 25%, 50%, 75%), Always Show, Always Hide.
- Objective indicators for equipment drops and the boss.
- Base attributes for equipment standardized per rarity.
- Hero movement speed rebalanced.
- Notification icons added for new items and main menu buttons.
- Magical stone breaking no longer requires items.
- Rock colliders removed from the burning village map.
- Combo skill intro settings added to general settings.
- VFX in the UI signals when a combo skill is available.
- Party formation rotation speed increased.
- Master volume defaults to 50%.
- Skill details added to the synergies screen.
Heroes
- Attack delay for skills removed:
- All non-basic hero skills: reduced by 100%.
- Skills without attack animation: reduced by 100%.
- Active Synergies: reduced by 50%.
- Sound effect added for hero hits.
- Bug fixes for archer damage output and barbarian basic attack.
- Synergy skills now activate instantly.
Enemies
- Burn damage fixed for the burning village map.
- New assets for goblin shaman and goblin archer attacks.
- Critical hits removed from enemies.
General Bug Fixes
- Synergies counter corrected in Japanese localization.
- Font size adjustments in German localization.
- Fixes for sacrifice shrine activation and pressing ESC during item merging.
- Tooltip added for magical stones in inventory.
- Fixed attribute rounding errors in equipment info/tooltips.
- Corrections in hero management skill info and multiple SFX volume spikes.
- Fixes for making non-present hero leader, premature formation unlocks, character styling, negative synergy counters, and insufficient skill upgrade cards post-upgrade.
Your continual feedback drives the refinement and evolution of Fellowship. Feel free to join our Discord server, share your feedback & stay connected for more exciting updates!
