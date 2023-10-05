 Skip to content

Code Red update for 5 October 2023

Unreal 5.2 Update

Build 12365320 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have updated all of our game clients across all platforms to unreal 5.2 for a plethora of performance enhancements.

This is also in preparation for our iOS cross platform launch coming soon.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2153741
  • Loading history…
