Update v1.06 - Survival Mode Content Part III

OK folks - while we're working with Classic Mode, we still got some stuff updated for the Survival Mode of the game, together with some other tweaks over-all. Here's a full list:

Biomes has been added to Survival Mode, indicating which boss will spawn next. We're going to keep working with biomes to spawn enemy patters that belong to each specific area. You'll enter a new area approx 10 sec before a boss encounter.

Leaderboard has been added to the Pause Menu of Survival Mode.

Increased max camera radius around player on Survival Mode.

Big enemies has had their HIT bonus increased. Chain-A-Rangs now award 5 HITS, while Wyrms, Scarecrows, Vovens and Flailers award 10 HITS.

Added quick-keys to play next or previous song. Press period-key to play next, and comma-key to play previous.

Bug fixes:

Fixed crash when playlist ran out of songs.

Join our [Discord](discord.gg/dpadstudio) to follow development, or check out our Steam Community!

