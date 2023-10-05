 Skip to content

Lost and Hound update for 5 October 2023

Major Content Update

Build 12365252

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Discover the new challenges of a livestock defense dog! Help protect multiple herds of livestock from threats unseen.

A new companion dog has joined the pack - meet Chica! Chica's strengths revolve around distracting people. Can you think of a level in which that might be important?

Come discover the updates and improvements to the graphics - particularly the lighting in woodland levels, and vegetation has been improved too.

More new stuff ahead, including more new randomised and replayable missions!

