V1.1.0 - Halloween update

NEW ENTITY
- Added Pumpkin Head (causes reverse controls and players lose some life until they are undetected)
IMPROVEMENTS / CHANGES
- The host can choose a particular entity on each level (helps for achievements / phobias)
- Added a new setting which can disable the forced rotate view on some jumpscares
- Added a new notification system
- Added a written chat system
- Knocked out players outline is now visible behind walls
- Balls transform in pumpkins when the entity is Pumpkin Head
- Player light doesn't move anymore when walking
- Tweaked some UI
FIXES
- Fixed some inputs staying down when unfocus
- Fixed the keycard locks to be unlocked by share keys
- Fixed certain characters not entirely outlined when knocked out
- Fixed running state getting stuck when hidden
- Fixed the achievement "Who you gonna call" for clients (and not only for the host)
- Fixed the Geisha ending video (with more realistic mouth)
- Fixed a Clown page in bestiary panel
- Fixed a few hitboxes issues
