Forsake update for 13 October 2023

V1.1.0 - Halloween update

Share · View all patches · Build 12365086 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW ENTITY

  • Added Pumpkin Head (causes reverse controls and players lose some life until they are undetected)

IMPROVEMENTS / CHANGES

  • The host can choose a particular entity on each level (helps for achievements / phobias)
  • Added a new setting which can disable the forced rotate view on some jumpscares
  • Added a new notification system
  • Added a written chat system
  • Knocked out players outline is now visible behind walls
  • Balls transform in pumpkins when the entity is Pumpkin Head
  • Player light doesn't move anymore when walking
  • Tweaked some UI

FIXES

  • Fixed some inputs staying down when unfocus
  • Fixed the keycard locks to be unlocked by share keys
  • Fixed certain characters not entirely outlined when knocked out
  • Fixed running state getting stuck when hidden
  • Fixed the achievement "Who you gonna call" for clients (and not only for the host)
  • Fixed the Geisha ending video (with more realistic mouth)
  • Fixed a Clown page in bestiary panel
  • Fixed a few hitboxes issues

