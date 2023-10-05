Feast Upon the Patch Update v1.1

Salutations, Creatures of the Night!

With a howl, we beckon you to feast your eyes upon our v1.1 patch update!

With every beat of our eerie hearts, we extend our fanged gratitude for your relentless support and invaluable feedback. Your ceaseless, immortal encouragement fuels our hunger to forge the most formidable game in the realms of the night. Brace yourselves as we unfurl the tapestry of our latest exhilarating advancements.

Free rerolls on the Sacrifice Route of your runs

Familiars Stat Upgrade tab in the Shop

Show the Results Screen even when the player gets a Game Over.

Fixed the issue where the Shadow Claw visuals disappear during boss fights.

Fixed the issue where the Spirit Owl’s VFX is too bright.

Once again, thank you for supporting and playing Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood. If you have suggestions for improvement or other commentary, you can participate in the general community discussions or drop them in our Discord server.