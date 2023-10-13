 Skip to content

Bingo Beavers update for 13 October 2023

Bingo Beavers Fully Released!

Build 12365051

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Step beyond Early Access and plunge into comprehensive dam-building adventures with Bingo Beavers! Additionally, immerse your manor in a spooky ambiance with the new Halloween Decorations DLC, available now! Join us to build, explore, and revel in the enchanting atmosphere throughout this enhanced gaming experience. Let the delightful and eerie beaver renovation journey begin!

