GAIA Survivors update for 5 October 2023

Notice of Ver. 1.0.0 Release

5 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

"GAIA Survivors" Ver. 1.0.0 is released!

"New features"

  • Two player characters have been added, bringing the total number of aircraft to eight!
  • The fourth stage is in outer space, and a large number of too-strong enemies appear!
  • Five new weapons, including the "Quark Slicer" and the "Antimatter Mine," and their evolved weapons, for a total of 10 new weapons have been added!

"Fixes"

  • Result is now displayed even when the ingame was terminated in the middle of a game.
  • Fixed a bug in the UI.
  • Fixed some in-game text.
  • Improved translation in some languages.

Please enjoy!
We are looking forward to your feedback in the community!

