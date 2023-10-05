Notice of Ver. 1.0.0 Release

"GAIA Survivors" Ver. 1.0.0 is released!
"New features"
- Two player characters have been added, bringing the total number of aircraft to eight!
- The fourth stage is in outer space, and a large number of too-strong enemies appear!
- Five new weapons, including the "Quark Slicer" and the "Antimatter Mine," and their evolved weapons, for a total of 10 new weapons have been added!
"Fixes"
- Result is now displayed even when the ingame was terminated in the middle of a game.
- Fixed a bug in the UI.
- Fixed some in-game text.
- Improved translation in some languages.
Please enjoy!
We are looking forward to your feedback in the community!
Changed files in this update