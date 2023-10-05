6.0.2 Update

6.0.2 Patch Notes
- Added a queue system for EU server (this also affects other servers) + tomorrow we will open EU2
- Improvements to mobile UI and buttons
- Rename cost is now 10k instead of a million
- Added crafting options to combine Potions to higher tier ones
- Added some new assets to various zones
- Improved text sharpness in 1080p resolution
- Added 75% extra gold from monsters to Odyssey
- Fixed runewords rerolling stats when sold in market and then pulled
- Fixed a typo in demonspawn set
- Fixed double chat message from value drops in online
- Fixed some bugs in inventory management
- Fixed some visual bugs with flail weapons
- Fixed sets showing full effect without having full set
- Fixed Mobile dlc not working properly
- Mobile can now identify items by douple tapping the item. Double tap feature also acts like RMB on PC, allowing quickswap of equipped items and inventory items.
- Mobile now has a button for mercenary inventory in their inventory next to "Sort Tab" button, that opens mercenary inventory.
- Fixed Guild XP bar overflowing the UI
- Fixed Ghost runeword in Journal not showing + All talents stats
- Fixed runewords resetting on stashing
- Fixed Odyssey leaderboards to display Hero Levels correctly
- Fixed sets that give + All Talents as their bonus to show correct amount
- Fixed Heroic item double announcement
- Fixed some Guild permission and role issues
- Fixed an issue where you could not change keybinds if you opened the Skill Menu from the Left slot
- Fixed an issue where pressing Tab did not show the bigger minimap
Changed files in this update