Hero Siege update for 5 October 2023

6.0.2 Update

Build 12365003

Patchnotes via Steam Community

6.0.2 Patch Notes

  • Added a queue system for EU server (this also affects other servers) + tomorrow we will open EU2
  • Improvements to mobile UI and buttons
  • Rename cost is now 10k instead of a million
  • Added crafting options to combine Potions to higher tier ones
  • Added some new assets to various zones
  • Improved text sharpness in 1080p resolution
  • Added 75% extra gold from monsters to Odyssey
  • Fixed runewords rerolling stats when sold in market and then pulled
  • Fixed a typo in demonspawn set
  • Fixed double chat message from value drops in online
  • Fixed some bugs in inventory management
  • Fixed some visual bugs with flail weapons
  • Fixed sets showing full effect without having full set
  • Fixed Mobile dlc not working properly
  • Mobile can now identify items by douple tapping the item. Double tap feature also acts like RMB on PC, allowing quickswap of equipped items and inventory items.
  • Mobile now has a button for mercenary inventory in their inventory next to "Sort Tab" button, that opens mercenary inventory.
  • Fixed Guild XP bar overflowing the UI
  • Fixed Ghost runeword in Journal not showing + All talents stats
  • Fixed runewords resetting on stashing
  • Fixed Odyssey leaderboards to display Hero Levels correctly
  • Fixed sets that give + All Talents as their bonus to show correct amount
  • Fixed Heroic item double announcement
  • Fixed some Guild permission and role issues
  • Fixed an issue where you could not change keybinds if you opened the Skill Menu from the Left slot
  • Fixed an issue where pressing Tab did not show the bigger minimap

