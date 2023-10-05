Version 0.1.5.0 on Public Stage

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

What is Public Staging?

It is the modus operandi of working with a second version of the game, on which new patches and updates can be applied and tested before they are integrated into the regular live version of the game. This means that one or more updates can first be tested before they are made available to all players in Early Access.

How to join the public staging?

Some of you probably have not done this before, so we have a small guide:

Prerequisite:

You must have Sengoku Dynasty in your library – obviously.

The procedure

Open your game library.

Right click on Sengoku Dynasty.

Open properties.

Select the tab "BETAS".*

Enter this password into the field below the drop-down menu: 6RmK07O5em39LFLj1e4OvZGlrQ7OqI

Click on "CHECK CODE".

Use the drop-down menu and select “releasecandidate“. This is the public stage version.

Click on "Close".

Steam should now download this version of the game.

IMPORTANT! PLEASE SAVE YOUR GAME ON THE LIVE VERSION AS A BACKUP COPY BEFORE ACCESSING THE PUBLIC STAGING BUILD!

This is merely a precautionary measure in the very unlikely event that anything goes wrong!

The saves can be found under this path:

%USERPROFILE%/AppData/Local/SengokuDynasty/Saved/

Copy the entire folder into a zip file or store a copy somewhere else on your hard drive.

*Steam labels all those builds as "betas” even if they are technically not betas, don’t let it confuse you!

Patch notes -- version 0.1.5.0

PERFORMANCE

Main menu now loads way faster than before! That is just for opening the game. For loading of the main level, we need to do a complete overhaul of game content streaming. This will also improve the overall game performance.

UI textures are now optimized, which should result in less crashes thanks to lower VRAM usage – let us know if you notice any difference.

UI

Keyboard shortcuts for map “M”, inventory “I" and others now both open and close the respective menus.

You can now keep the E button pressed to continuously collect resources.

Added filter function for the storage inventory. These new filters can currently not be used with the gamepad.

SETUP/BALANCE

Complete overhaul of animal spawners' mechanics and balance – animals will now have different spawn rates based on the time of day and season. As long as you are close to their area, their numbers should remain constant. If you hunt them down, it will take some time for them to reappear. Additionally, animals will not spawn inside your village anymore. Those improvements provide a little bit more challenge – you will need to explore further to find larger amounts of animals, and you can learn their behaviour patterns to increase your chances. At the same time, animals’ behaviour should be more consistent, making hunting easier when you spot your prey.

Rebalanced how much resources deposits provide – as large and medium deposits spawn smaller ones when destroyed, the last hit to any deposit will now provide fewer resources. It should take more than just a few deposits to fill your inventory completely. Additionally, yields from each tool hit have been rescaled to be less swingy – better tools behave more consistently now.

Rebalanced production stations' max output and production time for easier player production – for example, Charcoal Kiln, Fermentation Barrel, Filtration Press, Paper Pulp Barrel, Rice Boiling Barrel, and Tanning Vat will now have a maximal output equal to one full stack in the inventory. Drying Rack will now produce Straw one by one. Production times have been rescaled a little – fast production stations are now slightly slower.

You can now build in caves (still work in progress but works in some specific locations).

SFX

Iteration on the Deer nearby sounds.

ART

Updated Male Bandit body mesh.

Equipping animations look better.

Added Bandit Alerted animation.

FIXES