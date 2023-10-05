Version 1.1 - Improving performance and usability

Hello

We've released the first major post-launch update to The King's Campaign, making various changes to improve performance and usability, as well as fixing a few issues found during testing

The changes include:

Improvements to unit, building and prop visuals and performance by reworking LOD (level of detail)

Updated the Options layout to improve readability

Fixed issue with unit level up not saving in auto-resolve battles

AI are assigned a lower level garrison when capturing cities

Corrected amount of tax collected when using the Collect All option

The camera no longer centres on cities when selecting them

If there are any other fixes, changes, or improvements you would like us to make, then please let us know