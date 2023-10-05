 Skip to content

The King's Campaign update for 5 October 2023

Version 1.1 - Improving performance and usability

We've released the first major post-launch update to The King's Campaign, making various changes to improve performance and usability, as well as fixing a few issues found during testing

The changes include:

  • Improvements to unit, building and prop visuals and performance by reworking LOD (level of detail)
  • Updated the Options layout to improve readability
  • Fixed issue with unit level up not saving in auto-resolve battles
  • AI are assigned a lower level garrison when capturing cities
  • Corrected amount of tax collected when using the Collect All option
  • The camera no longer centres on cities when selecting them

If there are any other fixes, changes, or improvements you would like us to make, then please let us know

