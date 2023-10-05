Version 1.1 - Improving performance and usability

Hello
We've released the first major post-launch update to The King's Campaign, making various changes to improve performance and usability, as well as fixing a few issues found during testing
The changes include:
- Improvements to unit, building and prop visuals and performance by reworking LOD (level of detail)
- Updated the Options layout to improve readability
- Fixed issue with unit level up not saving in auto-resolve battles
- AI are assigned a lower level garrison when capturing cities
- Corrected amount of tax collected when using the Collect All option
- The camera no longer centres on cities when selecting them
If there are any other fixes, changes, or improvements you would like us to make, then please let us know
