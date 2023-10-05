Release 1.21

🚀 New Update Alert for Milling Machine Simulator! 🚀

Hello to our dedicated machinists and alpha testers,

We're constantly working to elevate your experience. Our latest update zooms in on enhancing the lathe DLC, but we've also patched up a nifty bug in the milling machine department.

🛠️ Enhancements & Additions:

Lathe-centric Features:

Introducing lathe machine hotkeys for efficient operations.

Better shavings visualization: inching closer to a more realistic representation.

The lathe now supports reverse rotation. Take it for a spin!

More control in your hands: adjust the workpiece's position in the chuck, moving it in or out at will.

Added challenge: be mindful, or your tools might break!

Milling Machine Updates:

Fixed a bug where the machine's feed unit retained its previous value on the initial change.

🔍 What's Next for Milling Machine: We've got a slew of exciting features in the pipeline. Stay tuned!

🔧 Fixes and Improvements:

Optimized the Z-axis movement on the lathe.

Refined the lathe machine axis naming for clarity.

Pop-ups won't interfere with lathe hotkeys anymore. No unexpected surprises while you're reading prompts!

Your feedback keeps our gears turning. Jump back in, feel the upgrades, and share your invaluable insights!

Happy Machining,

The UI-Games Team