 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Liminal Lands update for 5 October 2023

Update notes for Oct 5

Share · View all patches · Build 12364777 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Increased maximum texture resolution from 2k to 4k
  • Enabled shadows on directional light
  • Configured properly calibrated high quality scalability settings as default

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2407681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link