 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Prospector Odyssey update for 5 October 2023

Patch notes 1.1.22

Share · View all patches · Build 12364731 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug allowing unlimited storage slots
  • Small improvements to UI icons
  • Fixed inventory description bug
  • Fixed player character's shotgun run animation transition issue

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2494731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link