Check out the craziest map MrBeast has created for Stumble Guys! He built a massive escape room with tons of wild obstacles! There’s a spike pit, massive rolling boulders, and a crazy laser room to get through! But make sure you run through those lasers as fast as possible before the timer goes off! Are you up for the challenge? Jump in and play now!
Stumble Guys update for 5 October 2023
MrBeast is Back!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
