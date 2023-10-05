 Skip to content

Stumble Guys update for 5 October 2023

MrBeast is Back!

Share · View all patches · Build 12364708

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Check out the craziest map MrBeast has created for Stumble Guys! He built a massive escape room with tons of wild obstacles! There’s a spike pit, massive rolling boulders, and a crazy laser room to get through! But make sure you run through those lasers as fast as possible before the timer goes off! Are you up for the challenge? Jump in and play now!

Changed depots in playtime branch

View more data in app history for build 12364708
Stumble Guys Content (WIN) Depot 1677741
