Version 1.50 Alpha patch notes

Gameplay
- Farm buildings and your house can be moved using Amy’s moving service PC terminal (500g cost per use).
- Bed and Fireplace moveable using Aamy’s moving service PC terminal
- Bed frame is now dyeable with ink
- Add ‘Enable muted color scheme’ to the accessibility options
- Color profiles toned down a little on normal mode.
- Extra day added for Corn between harvests. Increased sell price of corn by 20%.
- Spooklet cost for dying in each level changed from 300,600,1000,2000 to 150,500,1000,2000
- Significantly increased Ether collector project requirements since this should be a late game upgrade.
- Normal mode - Reduced rate of damage scaling of mobs by 30% on normal difficulty from dungeon level 2 onwards
- Bottle of Moonlight now gives +1 attack bonus instead of +2.
- Hard difficulty attack multiplier changed from 1.7x to 2x
- Hard difficulty upgrade tool gold costs doubled.
- Hard difficulty will always have at least one tougher mob mixed in with normal mobs.
- Harder difficulty has 10% chance in each room to spawn double the number of mobs
Bugs Fixed
- Can now use LT and RT to move slots in the sale bin deposit screen.
- Info panel now shows up correctly when using controller during the sale bin screen
- Message was not displaying properly when trying to place pixie on shroom patch that isn’t fully matured.
- Waterbolt does not stay in mid air if it gets spawned when there are no valid targets left in the room.
- Waterbolt correctly reduces damage by 33% per bounce.
- Enemies should no longer be stuck on an animation if leaving/re-entering room when they are in the middle of animation
- Trees no longer show up sideways
- Harvest Drone had issues harvesting dragonfruit fixed
Known Issues:
- Pet can stop at base of penguin post when leaving
- Reported instances of farm animals disappearing and only reappearing on restart
- Some NPC’s pathing walking across water/cliffs
- Animal random disappearance until restart
- Bed sheets aren’t showing up for sale
- Critter Terrarium has issues with correct insect spawning from juvenile form
