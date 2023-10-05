 Skip to content

Everafter Falls Playtest update for 5 October 2023

Version 1.50 Alpha patch notes

Everafter Falls Playtest update for 5 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay

  • Farm buildings and your house can be moved using Amy’s moving service PC terminal (500g cost per use).
  • Bed and Fireplace moveable using Aamy’s moving service PC terminal
  • Bed frame is now dyeable with ink
  • Add ‘Enable muted color scheme’ to the accessibility options
  • Color profiles toned down a little on normal mode.
  • Extra day added for Corn between harvests. Increased sell price of corn by 20%.
  • Spooklet cost for dying in each level changed from 300,600,1000,2000 to 150,500,1000,2000
  • Significantly increased Ether collector project requirements since this should be a late game upgrade.
  • Normal mode - Reduced rate of damage scaling of mobs by 30% on normal difficulty from dungeon level 2 onwards
  • Bottle of Moonlight now gives +1 attack bonus instead of +2.
  • Hard difficulty attack multiplier changed from 1.7x to 2x
  • Hard difficulty upgrade tool gold costs doubled.
  • Hard difficulty will always have at least one tougher mob mixed in with normal mobs.
  • Harder difficulty has 10% chance in each room to spawn double the number of mobs

Bugs Fixed

  • Can now use LT and RT to move slots in the sale bin deposit screen.
  • Info panel now shows up correctly when using controller during the sale bin screen
  • Message was not displaying properly when trying to place pixie on shroom patch that isn’t fully matured.
  • Waterbolt does not stay in mid air if it gets spawned when there are no valid targets left in the room.
  • Waterbolt correctly reduces damage by 33% per bounce.
  • Enemies should no longer be stuck on an animation if leaving/re-entering room when they are in the middle of animation
  • Trees no longer show up sideways
  • Harvest Drone had issues harvesting dragonfruit fixed

Known Issues:

  • Pet can stop at base of penguin post when leaving
  • Reported instances of farm animals disappearing and only reappearing on restart
  • Some NPC’s pathing walking across water/cliffs
  • Animal random disappearance until restart
  • Bed sheets aren’t showing up for sale
  • Critter Terrarium has issues with correct insect spawning from juvenile form

