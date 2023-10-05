 Skip to content

Storyteller update for 5 October 2023

Post-Update Hotfix #2 is Now Live

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The second post-update hotfix is now available. It addresses some common bugs and small player requests, fixes translation errors, makes various improvements to levels and puzzle logic, and more. Full patch notes:
Various Bug Fixes and Improvements
  • New icons: if you solve a level but "unmake" the solution, the game shows special icons in the title. We remade these to be more clear.
  • New music setting: music can now be set to off, low, balanced, or high.
  • Fixed some save data edge cases that prevented the 2 hour achievement from being registered if the player didn't do something that triggered a save.
  • Visual effects for ghosts have been improved
  • Several mistranslations have been fixed.
  • You can now flip pages in-game by clicking/tapping anywhere on the sides of the screen.
Puzzle Logic and Scenario Fixes and Improvements
  • New: characters locking people up will not free them if they continue being angry at them.
  • New: queen and king resent rejections.
  • New: resenting a rejection makes characters willing to lock up the rejectors.
  • New: if there is a throne setting and the queen or king lost their crown, they will lock up anyone with the crown.
  • New: the duchess will now take the martini if she knows the butler is a murderer instead of threatening him.
  • New: when the detective sees a ghost haunting the manor, he deduces the murderer.
  • New: the king will hate it if the maid and queen have an affair.
  • New: if the king or queen are revived and there is no throne setting, they retake the crown.
  • New: if someone is rejected by their former spouse, they no longer believe they are married.
  • Fixed: missing sound for cage feedback on joystick has been added.
  • Fixed: a missing animation for the duchess has been added.
  • Fixed: a missing icon for the duchess has been added.
  • Fixed: when there was a mutual rejection, both characters believed their spouses cheated, which triggered an invisible heartbreak that allowed shortcutting a level. They now react appropriately and their pose is improved, as a bonus.
  • Fixed: characters now understand revelations of incest as an implicit divorce.
  • Fixed: god is now longer scared of a fake gun.
  • Fixed: characters no longer prioritize fidelity over potential incest when rejecting someone.
Thanks for playing!

