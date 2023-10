Service region table (2023.09.08)

Share · View all patches · Build 12364564 · Last edited 5 October 2023 – 13:09:28 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This table is about matching between regions and countries for Global Testing Tour 2023.

Please check which region your country is grouped by.

This is not confirmed and can be changed by some tests before Early Access.

[ASIA region]

This region is for Eastern-Asian countries.

Hong Kong

Japan

Macau

Mongolia

South Korea

Taiwan

[SEA region]

This region is for Southeastern-Asian countries.

Australia

Bangladesh

Cambodia

India

Indonesia

Malaysia

New Zealand

Pakistan

Philippines

Singapore

Sri Lanka

Thailand

Vietnam

[NA region]

This region is for Northern-American countries and Mexico.

Canada

Mexico

United States

[EU region]

This region is for Europe & Middle-Eastern countries.

Algeria

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Belarus

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Egypt

Estonia

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Iraq

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Latvia

Libya

Lithuania

Morocco

Netherlands

Norway

Oman

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sudan

Sweden

Switzerland

Tunisia

Turkey

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

[LA region]

This region is for Latin-American countries.