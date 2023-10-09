 Skip to content

Pharaoh: A New Era update for 9 October 2023

MISSION EDITOR MODE AVAILABLE NOW

Pharaoh: A New Era update for 9 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Pharaohs,

Today, we’re glad to announce that the Mission Editor mode is now available with the latest update for Pharaoh: A New Era. Starting today, you can play the Mission Editor mode and start your kingdom from scratch to rule it in your own way.

**

Disclaimer regarding the saves when playing in Mission Editor mode:

**

A note on map names in the new Map Editor Mode - all of your custom maps will be shown under the "My Maps" tab in-game.

You may create additional tabs to organize your custom maps in-game by creating folders via Windows File Explorer (C:>Users>[My Windows User Name]>AppData>LocalLow>Triskell Interactive>Pharaoh>[Steam ID number]>My Maps).

However, please note that if you create two folders A and B, but each of them contains a map called "MyMap1" then you will have two maps with the same name "MyMap1" under the "My Maps" tab in-game, which may lead to confusion.

We strongly encourage you to assign unique names to your custom maps to avoid confusion in the "My Maps" tab.

**

Changelog - 1.5.0

**

Various fixes:
  • Fixed merchants' import/export cap
  • Fixed housing losing service access upon save
  • Fixed hidden recurring events not being rescheduled properly
  • Fixed next-date preparation of recurring events
  • Fixed next-date computation of recurring events
  • Fixed Kingdom invasions sometimes not being processed
  • Fixed Kingdom Rating rising not canceling Kingdom Invasions
  • Fixed post-victory and post-defeat events on invasion events
  • Fixed post load of returning armies after a troop request event
  • Fixed River of blood & Hailstorm events duration
  • Prevent Toad Plague to hit empty housing
  • Fixed displayed reason for events sometimes not making sense
  • Fixed triggering of events during the first two months of a map
  • Fixed upper bound of year range for events
  • Prevent Hunter from changing state while on a ferry
  • Prevent blocker between Esc. menu and notifications
  • Fixed display of Leopard skins while moved by a carrier
  • Fixed Recruiter sometimes stops working altogether
  • Fixed on battle ending
  • Fixed Interest on debt being 12 times higher than it should be
  • Properly removed destroyed migrants from the incoming list in houses
  • Fixed walkers taking a longer way instead of using the closest ferry
  • Allow gatherers to use the ferry to reach reeds
  • Allow performers to use the ferry to reach performance venues
  • Fixed stage election for performers
  • Fixed Fire marshalls disappearing after the first fire extinguished
  • Fixed spam of alerts when a thief meets a gold carrier
  • Fixed voiceover for the Priest of Ptah in French and English
  • Fixed Fire Risk Overlay
  • Fixed Palace Tooltip about unemployment (in some cases)
  • Fixed roads on floodplain not being usable again after a flood
  • Prevent construction while holding the building picker key
  • Fixed house assets variations for levels 11 & 12
  • Storage buildings now properly apply their maximum carrier-allowed value
  • Prevent a memory leak on defense system calculation algorithm
  • Neutral desirability tiles in the Desirability Overlay are now transparent
  • Added new loading tips
Level Design:
  • Dunqul Oasis: Towers are now available
  • Dakhla Oasis: Jewelers are now available
  • Empire: Trade Route to Waset now properly reopens when the troop request event is a success

