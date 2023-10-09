MISSION EDITOR MODE AVAILABLE NOW

Greetings Pharaohs,
Today, we’re glad to announce that the Mission Editor mode is now available with the latest update for Pharaoh: A New Era. Starting today, you can play the Mission Editor mode and start your kingdom from scratch to rule it in your own way.
**
Disclaimer regarding the saves when playing in Mission Editor mode:
**
A note on map names in the new Map Editor Mode - all of your custom maps will be shown under the "My Maps" tab in-game.
You may create additional tabs to organize your custom maps in-game by creating folders via Windows File Explorer (C:>Users>[My Windows User Name]>AppData>LocalLow>Triskell Interactive>Pharaoh>[Steam ID number]>My Maps).
However, please note that if you create two folders A and B, but each of them contains a map called "MyMap1" then you will have two maps with the same name "MyMap1" under the "My Maps" tab in-game, which may lead to confusion.
We strongly encourage you to assign unique names to your custom maps to avoid confusion in the "My Maps" tab.
**
Changelog - 1.5.0
**
Various fixes:
- Fixed merchants' import/export cap
- Fixed housing losing service access upon save
- Fixed hidden recurring events not being rescheduled properly
- Fixed next-date preparation of recurring events
- Fixed next-date computation of recurring events
- Fixed Kingdom invasions sometimes not being processed
- Fixed Kingdom Rating rising not canceling Kingdom Invasions
- Fixed post-victory and post-defeat events on invasion events
- Fixed post load of returning armies after a troop request event
- Fixed River of blood & Hailstorm events duration
- Prevent Toad Plague to hit empty housing
- Fixed displayed reason for events sometimes not making sense
- Fixed triggering of events during the first two months of a map
- Fixed upper bound of year range for events
- Prevent Hunter from changing state while on a ferry
- Prevent blocker between Esc. menu and notifications
- Fixed display of Leopard skins while moved by a carrier
- Fixed Recruiter sometimes stops working altogether
- Fixed on battle ending
- Fixed Interest on debt being 12 times higher than it should be
- Properly removed destroyed migrants from the incoming list in houses
- Fixed walkers taking a longer way instead of using the closest ferry
- Allow gatherers to use the ferry to reach reeds
- Allow performers to use the ferry to reach performance venues
- Fixed stage election for performers
- Fixed Fire marshalls disappearing after the first fire extinguished
- Fixed spam of alerts when a thief meets a gold carrier
- Fixed voiceover for the Priest of Ptah in French and English
- Fixed Fire Risk Overlay
- Fixed Palace Tooltip about unemployment (in some cases)
- Fixed roads on floodplain not being usable again after a flood
- Prevent construction while holding the building picker key
- Fixed house assets variations for levels 11 & 12
- Storage buildings now properly apply their maximum carrier-allowed value
- Prevent a memory leak on defense system calculation algorithm
- Neutral desirability tiles in the Desirability Overlay are now transparent
- Added new loading tips
Level Design:
- Dunqul Oasis: Towers are now available
- Dakhla Oasis: Jewelers are now available
- Empire: Trade Route to Waset now properly reopens when the troop request event is a success
