MISSION EDITOR MODE AVAILABLE NOW

Today, we’re glad to announce that the Mission Editor mode is now available with the latest update for Pharaoh: A New Era. Starting today, you can play the Mission Editor mode and start your kingdom from scratch to rule it in your own way.

Disclaimer regarding the saves when playing in Mission Editor mode:

A note on map names in the new Map Editor Mode - all of your custom maps will be shown under the "My Maps" tab in-game.

You may create additional tabs to organize your custom maps in-game by creating folders via Windows File Explorer (C:>Users>[My Windows User Name]>AppData>LocalLow>Triskell Interactive>Pharaoh>[Steam ID number]>My Maps).

However, please note that if you create two folders A and B, but each of them contains a map called "MyMap1" then you will have two maps with the same name "MyMap1" under the "My Maps" tab in-game, which may lead to confusion.

We strongly encourage you to assign unique names to your custom maps to avoid confusion in the "My Maps" tab.

Changelog - 1.5.0

Various fixes:

Fixed merchants' import/export cap

Fixed housing losing service access upon save

Fixed hidden recurring events not being rescheduled properly

Fixed next-date preparation of recurring events

Fixed next-date computation of recurring events

Fixed Kingdom invasions sometimes not being processed

Fixed Kingdom Rating rising not canceling Kingdom Invasions

Fixed post-victory and post-defeat events on invasion events

Fixed post load of returning armies after a troop request event

Fixed River of blood & Hailstorm events duration

Prevent Toad Plague to hit empty housing

Fixed displayed reason for events sometimes not making sense

Fixed triggering of events during the first two months of a map

Fixed upper bound of year range for events

Prevent Hunter from changing state while on a ferry

Prevent blocker between Esc. menu and notifications

Fixed display of Leopard skins while moved by a carrier

Fixed Recruiter sometimes stops working altogether

Fixed on battle ending

Fixed Interest on debt being 12 times higher than it should be

Properly removed destroyed migrants from the incoming list in houses

Fixed walkers taking a longer way instead of using the closest ferry

Allow gatherers to use the ferry to reach reeds

Allow performers to use the ferry to reach performance venues

Fixed stage election for performers

Fixed Fire marshalls disappearing after the first fire extinguished

Fixed spam of alerts when a thief meets a gold carrier

Fixed voiceover for the Priest of Ptah in French and English

Fixed Fire Risk Overlay

Fixed Palace Tooltip about unemployment (in some cases)

Fixed roads on floodplain not being usable again after a flood

Prevent construction while holding the building picker key

Fixed house assets variations for levels 11 & 12

Storage buildings now properly apply their maximum carrier-allowed value

Prevent a memory leak on defense system calculation algorithm

Neutral desirability tiles in the Desirability Overlay are now transparent

Added new loading tips

Level Design:

Dunqul Oasis: Towers are now available

Dakhla Oasis: Jewelers are now available

Empire: Trade Route to Waset now properly reopens when the troop request event is a success

