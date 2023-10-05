Yellow Taxi Goes Vroom - Next Fest Demo coming!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hold onto Your Hats, Folks! Yellow Taxi Goes Vroom Takes the Wheel at Steam Next Fest!

Rev up your spring-loaded engine and prepare for an incredible Steam Next Fest! Tune in from October 9 at 10:00 AM PDT to October 16 at 10:00 AM PDT. We have exciting news about developer livestreams, exclusive Influencer content AND a whole new demo for you!

🚀 Demo Delight:

This is your chance to test-drive the brand-spanking new demo! Take our taxis for a Spin-o-Will and experience the thrill firsthand. You'll be begging for more, we promise!

🎤 Meet the Makers:

Have you ever wondered how a soundtrack is done? What kind of sorcery lies behind it? Well, then you're in for a treat!

Our Community team at Those Awesome Guys will be hosting a session with none other than Jacob Lincke, the musical genius responsible for the toe-tapping tunes of Yellow Taxi Goes Vroom. Check out his amazing work at www.jacob-lincke.com!

🎥 Influencers Unite:

Catch livestreams with exclusive content and extra levels from your favorite influencers as they navigate the chaotic world of Yellow Taxi Goes Vroom. Expect laughs, gasps, and maybe a few screams along the way!

🎮 What's Yellow Taxi Goes Vroom:

Developed by the speed demons at Panik Arcade and published by the awesome folks at Those Awesome Guys, Yellow Taxi Goes Vroom puts you in control of a Yellow Taxi on a mission to free the world from the evil plans of an evil oil corporation. Vroom on the streets, vroom on rooftops, vroom on fire hydrants, vroom on people, vroom everywhere until there's no vroom left!

🐦 Tweet With Us:

Follow us on Twitter at @PanikArcade for all the latest updates, memes, and maybe a peek at what's coming next. We promise it's worth it!

💬 Hop Aboard the Discord Express:

Join our Discord community right here! Rub shoulders with fellow fans, chat with the devs, and who knows, you might just snag some exclusive sneak peeks!

Steam Next Fest won't know what hit it when Yellow Taxi Goes Vroom rolls into town. Let's Vroom the place up! 🏁🚀