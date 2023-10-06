Hotfix v.1.0.7321.0 for PC

Good day everyone,

Today is our fourth hotfix, that will release for Steam, Epic and GoG users.

Updates for consoles will follow up later as they need to be certified on their side.

We are still working at a high pace to improve the game and fix more bugs.

BUGFIXES

Fixed bug that left wrong advantage icon when targets where deselected on AOE abilities

Fixed bug that sometimes caused two-handed items to be left on screen after closing inventory

Triforce: fixed bug that caused Confirm button to disappear during precise AOE attacks [spoiler](i.e. Lava Eruption) when used in combination of Formless Power ability[/spoiler]

Fixed card previews on unselected level up Ability Cards when using Mouse+Keyboard controls

Fixed bug that caused map information under the cursor (Gold, Obstacle, Enemy or Mercenary Info) to be over All Cards screen (Alt)

USEFUL INFORMATION

Some of your issues may be coming from mods not being updated for the newest version. Launching the game without mods might fix some of theses issues.

For anyone having trouble playing on the last updates or wanting to return to the latest pre-Saber version e.g. the same version as the latest Mac release, it is available on Steam, and here is how to opt in:

To opt into the last pre-update version, v.28009, right-click on the game in Steam -> Properties -> BETAS and select the "v.28009" from the drop-down list.

Important information: switching to the open beta or this v.28009 version might corrupt the save files if you have launched the newer version before doing it.

You simply have to do a backup of the initial save file to protect your save - Save files are located in C:\Users<USERNAME>\AppData\LocalLow\FlamingFowlStudios\Gloomhaven

If you are moving from the regular version of the game to Open Beta, simply create a copy of your GloomSaves folder and rename it to GloomSavesV28009.

Individual saves can also be copied between the Guildmaster folders if you prefer.