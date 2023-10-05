Relic Hunters Legend - Patch Notes 8.6

***Relic Hunters Legend is scheduled for a short maintenance session at 7:00 pm UTC. We anticipate the downtime to last approximately 1 hour. During this time, players may not be able to connect to Relic Hunters Legend.

Hey Hunters,

We have an exciting new patch update to help further improve some quality-of-life improvements such as new chat commands to help Hunters who may have gotten a bit stuck on their adventures, Rebel Rank 8 Hunters can now unlock the Asteroid Dungeon Nemesis, and in super exciting news there are now Brazilian and European Servers!

This patch also covers more highly requested improvements and bug fixes from the community! Keep the suggestions coming and we’ll continue to make Relic Hunters Legend the BEST game in all the galaxy!

This has been an incredible first week during our Early Access period! We’re taking a careful look at all of your feedback, suggestions, and even your playstyles to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to make Relic Hunters Legend is the best game that it can be!

Along this journey, we’re going to be making many different types of changes, that will touch on all areas of the game. They’re all being made only after much consideration by our team of devs, and with the long-term vision of building a game that is both fun and challenging.

To make sure your feedback continues to be heard, join our Discord!

Discord: https://discord.gg/relichunters

Addressed the following concerns from players:

Game would occasionally crash due to a bad file

A black screen would appear to some players when entering the Secret Market

Players using Windows versions older than 8 would occasionally become stuck on loading Animated Cutscene videos

The map would not always display for players when entering a previously started mission

The Feat “Receive Positive Reviews” would occasionally reset its progress

UI Cursors on Gamepads would move slower on higher screen resolution settings

The Trash Surfers Faction intro popup would occasionally not display for players

Raff’s “From the 80’s” outfits have had their price lowered to 500 instead of 5000

Legendary Gear pieces Smoke and Supremacy would not drop for players. Happy hunting!

Legendary T4 items sold on Faction shops didn’t cost the required Reputation points

Secret Market Rebels Faction would sell the T3 Black Tabi instead of the T4

Players would occasionally be prevented from using Transfer between T4 regular and T4 high-end items

Ultimates were recharging during Ultimate Skills, causing an imbalance in certain encounters and discouraging diverse builds and gear usage

Raff’s Ultimate Keytar Blast was not dealing the intended amount of damage, causing more players to favor that Hunter over others and impact differing play styles

Additional Improvements