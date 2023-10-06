 Skip to content

Astronimo update for 6 October 2023

PATCH NOTES - EA Hotfix 1 (0.3.1)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Build Revision number: 0.3.26184 G

Fixes:

  • Fixed a crash that occurred during the tutorial workshops when playing online.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred on entering subscribed Developer Worlds from the Steam Workshop.
  • Increased the Tutorial Subverse timer to 30 minutes and other general improvements in this area.
  • Removed the prefab in the Pathways Workshop in the Tutorial Subverse.
  • When playing worlds in the World Editor, planet cores will no longer cause player death.

Updates:

  • Updated Credits.
  • Removed unwanted information from logs received when players enter feedback or bugs through the bug reporter tool.

Thank you to everyone who continues to report bugs and give us feedback on the game.

If you experience any issues, please use the in-game bug reporting feature or feedback form, or you can join the Coatsink Discord Server and use the appropriate reporting channels.

