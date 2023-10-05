 Skip to content

Anvil of Tristheim Playtest update for 5 October 2023

Playtest Version 0.5 - Deck Builder Update

Playtest Version 0.5 - Deck Builder Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lots of changes!

  • Deck Building is here: You now have a persistent deck with materials being consumed through crafting
  • Successful heroes will bring new cards as loot - or you can purchase them from the Market
  • Heroes now offer you a flat rate of gold for the job - up to you how much you work for it!
  • Material tiers (e.g. Copper, Bronze, Iron...) are here and they influence the durability of the finished item.
  • New Crafting Table design - swapped the pixel art background for voxels
  • UI Tweaks
  • Some new items (40 equippable now in total)

