Playtest Version 0.5 - Deck Builder Update

Lots of changes!
- Deck Building is here: You now have a persistent deck with materials being consumed through crafting
- Successful heroes will bring new cards as loot - or you can purchase them from the Market
- Heroes now offer you a flat rate of gold for the job - up to you how much you work for it!
- Material tiers (e.g. Copper, Bronze, Iron...) are here and they influence the durability of the finished item.
- New Crafting Table design - swapped the pixel art background for voxels
- UI Tweaks
- Some new items (40 equippable now in total)
Changed files in this update