GINSHA update for 5 October 2023

GINSHA Update 1.0.7 has been released

Build 12363795 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements:

  • Heal Pod Tutorial added
  • Heal Pod Charges increase from CereLabs
  • Heal Pod Hardmode Reductions removed
  • Constructor explanation added
  • Constructor translations added
  • Constructor Scan links removed
  • Rare loot chance increased for chests
  • Rare loot chance increased for heavy enemies
  • Drop Chance for Energy Cell Type B increased
  • Special Loot hints added
  • UI and terminal hints added
  • Title translations added
  • Improved difficulty balance
  • Improved Memory handling and Performance
  • Improved Player, Drone and Bullet Collisions
  • Improved Lights and Shadows
  • Light and Color adjustments

Bugfixes:

  • CereLabs Heal Pod Upgrade re-charge fixed
  • Neurolink Blueprint issue fixed
  • Repeating Tutorials removed
  • World Map Progress on Pax / Icar fixed
  • Linux / Steam Deck Back Function fixed
  • Linux / Steam Deck hold Menu to Pause function added

