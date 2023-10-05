GINSHA Update 1.0.7 has been released

Improvements:
- Heal Pod Tutorial added
- Heal Pod Charges increase from CereLabs
- Heal Pod Hardmode Reductions removed
- Constructor explanation added
- Constructor translations added
- Constructor Scan links removed
- Rare loot chance increased for chests
- Rare loot chance increased for heavy enemies
- Drop Chance for Energy Cell Type B increased
- Special Loot hints added
- UI and terminal hints added
- Title translations added
- Improved difficulty balance
- Improved Memory handling and Performance
- Improved Player, Drone and Bullet Collisions
- Improved Lights and Shadows
- Light and Color adjustments
Bugfixes:
- CereLabs Heal Pod Upgrade re-charge fixed
- Neurolink Blueprint issue fixed
- Repeating Tutorials removed
- World Map Progress on Pax / Icar fixed
- Linux / Steam Deck Back Function fixed
- Linux / Steam Deck hold Menu to Pause function added
Changed files in this update