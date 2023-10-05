Halloween Update - Patchnote 2.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12363768 · Last edited 5 October 2023 – 13:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Halloween is finally here and we're back with a special udpate that's gonna bring you some more Rock.

Let's see what's coming up with this 2.2.0 update of Ragnarock :

Halloween event available only until Nov 5th :

Halloween-themed lobby decoration

Limited-time secret event to unlock the Hel hammer (for those who missed it last year)

2 New songs for free in Volume 2 :

"Sanaton Maa" by Korpiklaani

"Only Human" by Northtale

New features :

Podium scene at the end of a multiplayer race (with animations and emotes)

[VR] The way to send emotes in multiplayer has changed (now using drums and shields)

[PC only] In-game song editor to create custom songs from your own songs (rune by rune or free-playing mode)

Added "Random" button in song selector to randomly choose a song in the current album

Reskinned ghost ships with animated skeleton crew and captain

Added full body animated avatars for PC players in multiplayer

Fix:

Time before the next multiplayer song has been shortened (once everyone has voted for the next song)

Thank you again for playing, giving us feedback and inspiring us to improve Ragnarock!

Have a nice day, and happy Halloween Vikings!

