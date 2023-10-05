- Update DLC Typhoon Raising (small changes in Soviet OOB, added 120mm mortars, event descriptions)
- DLC Operation Moduler update (event description added)
- Added 6-Pdr gun to the armor penetration diagram
Graviteam Tactics: Mius-Front update for 5 October 2023
Update 10/05/2023
