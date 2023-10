macOS Sonoma Compatibility: We have released an audio driver to address an issue with random L-R balance shifts on Macs running Sonoma. Updating to this driver will make Boom 3D fully compatible with the latest macOS.

We hope you’re enjoying Boom 3D. Please feel free to reach out to us on boom3@globaldelight.com with suggestions, feature requests, or even if you’d just like to say Hi. Your sound, your say! ;)