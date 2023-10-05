Patch 0.10033 and 0.10034

Share · View all patches · Build 12363600 · Last edited 5 October 2023 – 11:39:07 UTC by Wendy

We had to roll back 0.10033 because it contained some framerate issues, so these patch notes will contain notes for both. 0.10033 and 0.10034 features many save game issues.

Fixed Employee Crafting button not being available to select on crafting benches (this previously didn't allow employees to craft)

⭐ New Features

Farming Scythe should give more yield when used on crops now

Farming Scythe will only harvest grown crops, letting you farm different growth phase crops easier

Fixed a bug with the Employee Crafting tab not showing on crafting benches in the live build, effectively adding the ability to have employees craft items

➡️ Gameplay Changes

Armor equipment now grants significantly more armor

Police will now require a higher bounty before they send their first patrol, because it was too unforgiving before

Being chased by police no longer prevents the player from teleporting, since being chased needs to be polished more first

Added Copper meteor crater south of Pop Pop's Shop Shop

Changed "STAFF" floor to be called "EMPLOYEES ONLY" to better communicate its purpose

Added additional path to Pop Pop's House and Kazai Village to make early game pathing smoother

Adjusted Kazai Castle, Kazai Outskirts, Kazai Village, and Meteor game zone borders to be more accurate

Invincible ghoul reworked to be health regenerating ghoul for a better gameplay experience

Added the option for many more NPC shops across the map to purchase items from you

Reworked zipline placement in Wetlands to be more useful

Moved Rune near Ambrosia's tent to be more accessible

Bamboo Crossbow is now available to craft by default in the Weapon Forge

Added new Meteorite Researcher NPCs to the Crater

Significantly reduced the amount of time it takes to aim down sights

Reduced FOV zoom of the AWP from 3.6 to 2 and regular guns from 1.4 to 1.1

Removed screenshake when hitting things with melee attacks to make gameplay smoother

Changed knockback of first knife combo hit so that it is easier to follow up on more attacks

Totem dialogue now says "Free" instead of "$0"

Moved Pop Pop to the front of the shop instead of being on the side

Ghouls in swamp are no longer blind

Balanced swamp ghoul spawners

Props in the Winery are now illegal

🎨 Art Changes

The previous fix for legs running weirdly didn't catch all cases, but now it should be fixed in all cases

Berry bush material doesn't move as much in the wind

Flattened parts of Pop Pop's Shop Plot so that players can build around it better

Fixed small seam between chunks in Pop Pop's Shop Plot

Improved waterfall visuals

⚙️ Optimizations

NPC Death Boxes should no longer be saved which will greatly assist long play session performance

Optimized encounter manager to not iterate through so many encounters, reducing frame time on average from ~0.04ms to ~0.0ms

Removed extraneous function calls when unloading a chunk with crafting tables in it

Significantly reduced the texture resolution of most outfits

Non-instanced grass meshes removed from Pop Pop's house, which should help with framerate

🎷 Audio Changes

Fixed bug where music was way too loud (so please consider turning on music!)

Updated new music for when Pop Pop's Shop Shop is closed

Balanced waterfall levels in tutorial

Adjusted boom box audio levels to not be as loud

Balanced Kazai Castle and Kazai Village music levels

Updated Kazai Shop Plot ambient audio

Balanced Leyasoon's cutscene and boss fight audio levels

Adjusted music timing in Leyasoon's cutscenes

Lowered audio levels of cloth locomotion audio

Reduced audio levels of something that we don't want to spoil

Lowered audio levels of shop level up noises

🛠️ Fixes

Fixed issue with some save files that couldn't be loaded due to a bad navmesh state

Reworked ID system so that there are fewer stray items that won't save properly instead of having to manually fix each one

Reworked physics utility function so that it is more performant with fewer errors

Fixed a bug where a Bellsworn Apex showed up instead of the proper revenge NPC

Fixed Farming Scythe not damaging plants that didn't grow from seeds

Fixed objects sometimes not spawning for clients when interacted with

Fixed starting cutscene for the tutorial prologue or Pop Pop's quest not waiting for every player in the lobby to join before starting

Fixed edge case where Pop POp won't spawn during the day at his house when loading into The Island via custom map select

Fixed another potential disconnect with the save button

Fixed another potential disconnect with save system

Fixed another potential disconnect with haggling system

Fixed another potential disconnect with the cash register

Fixed another potential disconnect with level loading system

Fixed another potential disconnect with employees placing item into displays

Fixed another potential disconnect with inverse kinematics system

Fixed potential disconnect with drop table reading system

Fixed potential disconnect with attribute system

Fixed potential disconnect with customer AI

Fixed potential disconnect when an item destroys itself

Fixed potential disconnect with starting dialogue

Fixed potential disconnect with navmesh

Fixed another potential disconnect with the employee system

Plant should now scale interactable on growth phase

Adjusted interactable on Tomato Crop to be easier to pick up

Fixed scale of wheat and corn crops when they're growing

Removed code that would sometimes delete save data when an object is destroyed

Fixed missing backface on blueprint prop

Fixed missing collider on spiral ramp to Aiden's house

Fixed treasure around the starting plot that was previously dev locked

Updated map proxy atlas, since it was out of date

Fixed loading screen not stretching properly, especially for ultrawide monitors

Fixed employee table hire button hidden on ultrawide monitors

Fixed collision issue that prevented players from going through the Castle Door Frame buildable

Fixed Fisher Hat and Futuristic Glasses collision and hold sockets

Fixed soft lock of customers not able to move by not allowing the first shop floor to be set to anything other than Plot

Fixed player able to fall through water in Gulper cave below Aiden's house

Fixed interactable size for Modern Full Fridge

Fixed interactable for many light source items and beds

Removed some bad console commands

Fixed interactable for Electric Shop Sign

Fixed another potential disconnect with the employee gather task UI

Fixed collider for Modern Counter

Fixed nav mesh near Researcher camp, which fixes Researcher NPCs from walking into the campfire and dying

Fixed some missing golf cart quest lines and dialogue errors

Fixed missing Researcher voice lines

Fixed incorrect UVs on the waterfall mesh that caused it to go backwards in one section

Fixed dynamic shops in Barry's Bazaar having editable signs

Fixed exception with localization code on certain text in the Shop Policy and lobby screens

⚠️ Upcoming Changes

We're currently building 0.1004, which will contain: