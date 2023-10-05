Patch 0.10033 and 0.10034

We had to roll back 0.10033 because it contained some framerate issues, so these patch notes will contain notes for both. 0.10033 and 0.10034 features many save game issues.
Fixed Employee Crafting button not being available to select on crafting benches (this previously didn't allow employees to craft)
⭐ New Features
- Farming Scythe should give more yield when used on crops now
- Farming Scythe will only harvest grown crops, letting you farm different growth phase crops easier
- Fixed a bug with the Employee Crafting tab not showing on crafting benches in the live build, effectively adding the ability to have employees craft items
➡️ Gameplay Changes
- Armor equipment now grants significantly more armor
- Police will now require a higher bounty before they send their first patrol, because it was too unforgiving before
- Being chased by police no longer prevents the player from teleporting, since being chased needs to be polished more first
- Added Copper meteor crater south of Pop Pop's Shop Shop
- Changed "STAFF" floor to be called "EMPLOYEES ONLY" to better communicate its purpose
- Added additional path to Pop Pop's House and Kazai Village to make early game pathing smoother
- Adjusted Kazai Castle, Kazai Outskirts, Kazai Village, and Meteor game zone borders to be more accurate
- Invincible ghoul reworked to be health regenerating ghoul for a better gameplay experience
- Added the option for many more NPC shops across the map to purchase items from you
- Reworked zipline placement in Wetlands to be more useful
- Moved Rune near Ambrosia's tent to be more accessible
- Bamboo Crossbow is now available to craft by default in the Weapon Forge
- Added new Meteorite Researcher NPCs to the Crater
- Significantly reduced the amount of time it takes to aim down sights
- Reduced FOV zoom of the AWP from 3.6 to 2 and regular guns from 1.4 to 1.1
- Removed screenshake when hitting things with melee attacks to make gameplay smoother
- Changed knockback of first knife combo hit so that it is easier to follow up on more attacks
- Totem dialogue now says "Free" instead of "$0"
- Moved Pop Pop to the front of the shop instead of being on the side
- Ghouls in swamp are no longer blind
- Balanced swamp ghoul spawners
- Props in the Winery are now illegal
🎨 Art Changes
- The previous fix for legs running weirdly didn't catch all cases, but now it should be fixed in all cases
- Berry bush material doesn't move as much in the wind
- Flattened parts of Pop Pop's Shop Plot so that players can build around it better
- Fixed small seam between chunks in Pop Pop's Shop Plot
- Improved waterfall visuals
⚙️ Optimizations
- NPC Death Boxes should no longer be saved which will greatly assist long play session performance
- Optimized encounter manager to not iterate through so many encounters, reducing frame time on average from ~0.04ms to ~0.0ms
- Removed extraneous function calls when unloading a chunk with crafting tables in it
- Significantly reduced the texture resolution of most outfits
- Non-instanced grass meshes removed from Pop Pop's house, which should help with framerate
🎷 Audio Changes
- Fixed bug where music was way too loud (so please consider turning on music!)
- Updated new music for when Pop Pop's Shop Shop is closed
- Balanced waterfall levels in tutorial
- Adjusted boom box audio levels to not be as loud
- Balanced Kazai Castle and Kazai Village music levels
- Updated Kazai Shop Plot ambient audio
- Balanced Leyasoon's cutscene and boss fight audio levels
- Adjusted music timing in Leyasoon's cutscenes
- Lowered audio levels of cloth locomotion audio
- Reduced audio levels of something that we don't want to spoil
- Lowered audio levels of shop level up noises
🛠️ Fixes
- Fixed issue with some save files that couldn't be loaded due to a bad navmesh state
- Reworked ID system so that there are fewer stray items that won't save properly instead of having to manually fix each one
- Reworked physics utility function so that it is more performant with fewer errors
- Fixed a bug where a Bellsworn Apex showed up instead of the proper revenge NPC
- Fixed Farming Scythe not damaging plants that didn't grow from seeds
- Fixed objects sometimes not spawning for clients when interacted with
- Fixed starting cutscene for the tutorial prologue or Pop Pop's quest not waiting for every player in the lobby to join before starting
- Fixed edge case where Pop POp won't spawn during the day at his house when loading into The Island via custom map select
- Fixed another potential disconnect with the save button
- Fixed another potential disconnect with save system
- Fixed another potential disconnect with haggling system
- Fixed another potential disconnect with the cash register
- Fixed another potential disconnect with level loading system
- Fixed another potential disconnect with employees placing item into displays
- Fixed another potential disconnect with inverse kinematics system
- Fixed potential disconnect with drop table reading system
- Fixed potential disconnect with attribute system
- Fixed potential disconnect with customer AI
- Fixed potential disconnect when an item destroys itself
- Fixed potential disconnect with starting dialogue
- Fixed potential disconnect with navmesh
- Fixed another potential disconnect with the employee system
- Plant should now scale interactable on growth phase
- Adjusted interactable on Tomato Crop to be easier to pick up
- Fixed scale of wheat and corn crops when they're growing
- Removed code that would sometimes delete save data when an object is destroyed
- Fixed missing backface on blueprint prop
- Fixed missing collider on spiral ramp to Aiden's house
- Fixed treasure around the starting plot that was previously dev locked
- Updated map proxy atlas, since it was out of date
- Fixed loading screen not stretching properly, especially for ultrawide monitors
- Fixed employee table hire button hidden on ultrawide monitors
- Fixed collision issue that prevented players from going through the Castle Door Frame buildable
- Fixed Fisher Hat and Futuristic Glasses collision and hold sockets
- Fixed soft lock of customers not able to move by not allowing the first shop floor to be set to anything other than Plot
- Fixed player able to fall through water in Gulper cave below Aiden's house
- Fixed interactable size for Modern Full Fridge
- Fixed interactable for many light source items and beds
- Removed some bad console commands
- Fixed interactable for Electric Shop Sign
- Fixed another potential disconnect with the employee gather task UI
- Fixed collider for Modern Counter
- Fixed nav mesh near Researcher camp, which fixes Researcher NPCs from walking into the campfire and dying
- Fixed some missing golf cart quest lines and dialogue errors
- Fixed missing Researcher voice lines
- Fixed incorrect UVs on the waterfall mesh that caused it to go backwards in one section
- Fixed dynamic shops in Barry's Bazaar having editable signs
- Fixed exception with localization code on certain text in the Shop Policy and lobby screens
⚠️ Upcoming Changes
We're currently building 0.1004, which will contain:
- New quest markers that will help guide your journey
Changed files in this update