Hello everybody! I'm writing a quick post to let you know that Sweetest Monster has been translated into Japanese by Ichisan!

I'm very happy that even more people can have a chance to meet Bell and Robin. I hope you enjoy reading their story!

As always, please let me know if you find any bugs in this build, and I will try to fix them within a reasonable time frame.

Thank you everybody for reading Sweetest Monster; your support is always appreciated!

ebi x