 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Only Fortress update for 5 October 2023

Patch For September 5th

Share · View all patches · Build 12363559 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Implemented account linking with Steam and Google providers and local account password change. Now you are able to use same account between PC and Mobile platforms!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2503131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link