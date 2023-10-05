Getting the fix in for October

Share · View all patches · Build 12363548 · Last edited 5 October 2023 – 11:46:08 UTC by Wendy

This one is another small bugfix patch, fixing a few bug reports that have accumulated over time.

Endless: Since a few versions, retired endless runs would not save properly into the statistics tab. This should no longer be the case.

Campaign: A mission completed with exactly 0 score would not count as complete for the purposes of progression. The game should now properly let you through with no additional gatekeeping.

Seed selection: If you went into ranked mode, then back to main menu, then into standard, and if the sector type for that week's ranked was not unlocked for standard play, you'd sometimes get in a weird state where the game would auto-select a locked sector type for you, which would result in a confusing UI experience. Possibly even more confusing than this bug description.

This patch brings the version numbers up to "v1.3 (b1109)" on Windows and "v1.3 (b1110)" on Mac.