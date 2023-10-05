 Skip to content

蜜桃 update for 5 October 2023

10.5 patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12363520 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The user feedback is that the click range of the conversation is too small. In fact, you don't just need to click on the arrow, you can click on the surrounding circle. I have also increased the range for players to click on.

