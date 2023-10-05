 Skip to content

Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 5 October 2023

Patch v1.1.17

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new weapon:
    -- Void Sword - Sword (2H) - Ultimate: Void Slash (Rare Orc Battle 80+)
  • Absorb magic (crystals + Void Sword) will now be applied before any damage reduction effects
  • Adjusted some backgrounds
  • Performance optimizations
  • Fixed an issue with character shoulder animations
  • Fixed a bug where 'Last Stand' resistance was not applied correctly

