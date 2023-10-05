- Added new weapon:
-- Void Sword - Sword (2H) - Ultimate: Void Slash (Rare Orc Battle 80+)
- Absorb magic (crystals + Void Sword) will now be applied before any damage reduction effects
- Adjusted some backgrounds
- Performance optimizations
- Fixed an issue with character shoulder animations
- Fixed a bug where 'Last Stand' resistance was not applied correctly
Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 5 October 2023
Patch v1.1.17
Patchnotes via Steam Community
