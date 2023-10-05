Hi folks!

Caoimhe here, Senior Producer on Wargroove 2! After 3 years of development, I’m happy to let you all know that Wargroove 2 is out now on PC & Nintendo Switch!

We’re so happy to be bringing you a whole host of new content including new factions, stories, units, in-depth editor tools, and our brand-new roguelike mode, Conquest!

Today we’re launching in English, French, German, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese. Japanese will follow very shortly! Stay tuned to our Twitter and blog for the latest updates.

Wargroove 2 has been a delight to make. The team has been working on the game since May 2020 while many of us were locked down and unable to leave our homes. Throughout Wargroove 2’s development, I have found such joy, camaraderie, and inspiration from my fellow developers. To Robotality and the rest of the development team: I am proud and honored to have been part of this journey with you.

We’ve been overwhelmed by the positive critical reception that Wargroove 2 has received so far, and are pleased to have been able to improve on the foundation the Chucklefish team built during the first Wargroove. Taking on this sequel was indeed a colossal task, but we're absolutely thrilled to have done it the justice it deserves. We're excited to see how far we've come and can't wait for you to join us on this journey!

Players can grab Wargroove 2 today on PC & Nintendo Switch. While you don’t need to know the story of the first Wargroove to hop into Wargroove 2, you can also grab the Wargroove Bundle that has both games for a cheeky 10% off.

Oh, and great news - Wargroove 2 supports crossplay! If you're on the hunt for fellow strategy enthusiasts to game with, why not drop by our official Wargroove Discord? It's the perfect place to make new pals and challenge some formidable foes.

Already marched into the world of Wargroove 2? We'd love to hear your thoughts! If you have any feedback or suggestions, don't hesitate to share them with us in this Steam Forum thread. Your input helps us make the game even better, so let's hear it!

Finally, thank you again for all of your support whilst we were making this game. See you on the battlefield and enjoy! 🐭

Caoimhe & The Robotality team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1346020/Wargroove_2/