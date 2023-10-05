 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Open Mod update for 5 October 2023

Open Mod v2.006 [5-oct-2023]

Share · View all patches · Build 12363368 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-quick addition! We’ve started implementing our newest Custom IK tech in interactions with weapon parts! In this update you can interact with the hybrid scope to toggle it on/off by hand! Your hand will reach and rotate it! Right now this system only works locally, unlike doors which are fully synced, which means that only you will see those actions being performed, other players will not see the hand reaching for your player. The syncing over the network will be done after we finish the interactions with every weapon parts, such as lasers or variable zoom toggles.

The interaction with Hybrid scope can be seen here: https://www.tiktok.com/@openmod/video/7286411125476822305

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1591681 Depot 1591681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link