Open Mod v2.006 [5-oct-2023]

-quick addition! We’ve started implementing our newest Custom IK tech in interactions with weapon parts! In this update you can interact with the hybrid scope to toggle it on/off by hand! Your hand will reach and rotate it! Right now this system only works locally, unlike doors which are fully synced, which means that only you will see those actions being performed, other players will not see the hand reaching for your player. The syncing over the network will be done after we finish the interactions with every weapon parts, such as lasers or variable zoom toggles.

The interaction with Hybrid scope can be seen here: https://www.tiktok.com/@openmod/video/7286411125476822305