・We have fixed a minor issue related to the appearance of the Fortune Telling Mame.
・We have fixed a minor issue that the effects of amulets become unviewable when the list of activated amulets is hidden behind the dialogue window.
・We have fixed some dialogue bugs for the Simplified Chinese version.
IGNISTONE update for 5 October 2023
Ver 1.8
・We have fixed a minor issue related to the appearance of the Fortune Telling Mame.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update