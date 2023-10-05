 Skip to content

IGNISTONE update for 5 October 2023

Ver 1.8

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・We have fixed a minor issue related to the appearance of the Fortune Telling Mame.
・We have fixed a minor issue that the effects of amulets become unviewable when the list of activated amulets is hidden behind the dialogue window.
・We have fixed some dialogue bugs for the Simplified Chinese version.

