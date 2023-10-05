Total War: WARHAMMER III - Hotfix 4.0.4

Greetings!

Thanks once again for all of your ongoing reports and feedback since the launch of 4.0 and its subsequent hotfixes. We've just rolled out hotfix 4.0.4 which addresses the following:

Fixed Wood Elves not having unique outposts in notable capitals e.g. Altdorf, Castle Drakenhof (unique outposts have also been added to Wei-Jin and Zharr-Naggrund).

Fixed Nakai's long victory reward (increased Hero recruitment rank) not functioning properly for his faction.

Fixed an issue that prevented the AI from assigning tasks to units during the deployment phase when defending a settlement. This was being caused by the units' strength being significantly lower than their maximum, causing the game to softlock.

Belegar's unique grudge to re-capture Karak Eight Peaks now gives the reward it did in the initial release (An Oath Fulfilled).

Fixed an issue where Gotrek and Felix would gain their magic items multiple times when first spawning.

Fixed the Chaos Dwarf occupied versions of the Empire Fort buildings not displaying correctly in the building browser, along with the amount of corruption they spread per level.

Fixed the Teleport button in the Ultimate Scheme tooltip/popup not showing as inactive when teleportation was not possible. It now also correctly shows the cost of teleporting in the tooltip.

Fixed the Speed & Malice skill not applying to Doom Knights of Tzeentch units.

Please continue to talk to us about your experience in Total War: WARHAMMER III, positive and negative, so we can continue pushing the game to where we all want it to be.

If you continue to experience any bugs or issues after updating to 4.0.4, please report them over on our support forums.

Thanks for your ongoing support and patience!

—The Total War Team