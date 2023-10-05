10/5 Update notice

Share · View all patches · Build 12362792 · Last edited 5 October 2023 – 10:06:16 UTC by Wendy

We inform you of the update that took place today.

Please check the details below.

If you experience any game execution problems after the update,

please first proceed with a file integrity check.

■ How to Perform a File Integrity Check:

https://help.steampowered.com/ko/faqs/view/0C48-FCBD-DA71-93EB

■ Update Version: v 0.3.2

■ Patch Notes:

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where the rightmost node in the encyclopedia could not be selected when using a controller.

Fixed the popup condition error of the synergy between the Chain Blade and Missile Drone node.

Corrected the omission of English text for add-on and upgrade effects.

Fixed the issue where pressing the button after game termination didn't return to the lobby.

Improvement

Auto-aiming feature has been added to Vaccine Crasher.

Balance Adjustments

Rocket Launcher Loop add-on reload speed increased from 15% to 10%.

Should you encounter any issues during gameplay,

please report them to our Discord for a swift response.

X Invader Discord: https://discord.gg/jWm7ZAtd

Thank you once again to everyone who plays X Invader.