10/5 Update notice

We inform you of the update that took place today.
Please check the details below.
If you experience any game execution problems after the update,
please first proceed with a file integrity check.
■ How to Perform a File Integrity Check:
https://help.steampowered.com/ko/faqs/view/0C48-FCBD-DA71-93EB
■ Update Version: v 0.3.2
■ Patch Notes:
- Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the rightmost node in the encyclopedia could not be selected when using a controller.
- Fixed the popup condition error of the synergy between the Chain Blade and Missile Drone node.
- Corrected the omission of English text for add-on and upgrade effects.
- Fixed the issue where pressing the button after game termination didn't return to the lobby.
- Improvement
- Auto-aiming feature has been added to Vaccine Crasher.
- Balance Adjustments
- Rocket Launcher Loop add-on reload speed increased from 15% to 10%.
Should you encounter any issues during gameplay,
please report them to our Discord for a swift response.
X Invader Discord: https://discord.gg/jWm7ZAtd
Thank you once again to everyone who plays X Invader.
Changed files in this update