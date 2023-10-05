October 5 patch notes

- Updated swing animation for Warrior and Ravager, both classes no longer have a camera shake when using left mouse button attacks
- Added foot steps for each class
- Fixed sound effects not updating when modifying the sound effect pause menu scroller
- Disabled freefly cameras from side dungeons
- Fixed low resolution on soft / target icons
- Fixed low font resolution on damage text
- Fixed other small bugs
Cryptr update for 5 October 2023
