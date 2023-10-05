 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cryptr update for 5 October 2023

October 5 patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12362694 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated swing animation for Warrior and Ravager, both classes no longer have a camera shake when using left mouse button attacks
  • Added foot steps for each class
  • Fixed sound effects not updating when modifying the sound effect pause menu scroller
  • Disabled freefly cameras from side dungeons
  • Fixed low resolution on soft / target icons
  • Fixed low font resolution on damage text
  • Fixed other small bugs

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1972361 Depot 1972361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link