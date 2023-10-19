Spooky DLC course, Widow’s Walkabout, is now unleashed…

We can feel it in our bones - our brand new creepy course, Widow’s Walkabout, is the mysterious manor you’ve been waiting to sneak into… with fun surprises and hints to a secret story around every creaky, shadowy corner!



Putt your way through 18 holes with mesmerizing mechanics, phantasmal objects, Victorian architecture, and mischievous onlookers for a house of unending curiosities and supernatural shots! Don’t forget our spookier hard mode, with a spooky setting you can turn off to take the creepy out of the crawl…



Add an eeriness to your avatar too with our clown, bat, veil and many other avatars, creepily created to complete your Widow’s Walkabout immersion!



Don’t want to play alone? Then join us on [Discord](discord.gg/wmg) for our matchmaking feature, and follow our latest updates on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2598430/Walkabout_Mini_Golf_Widows_Walkabout/