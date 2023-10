Share · View all patches · Build 12362626 · Last edited 5 October 2023 – 09:39:20 UTC by Wendy

-Delete the Return to Village button(Rope) when clearing the game

A button (portal) remake that moves to the next stage when the game is cleared

-Correction of an error that could not be attacked because the unit's range becomes 0 when the card is acquired during the unit attack (final)

-Combination Preview layer error fix