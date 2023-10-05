Rhythmetallic update #14 - Silhouette

v2.14.0

This update, we collaborate with Hard Rock/Metalcore band - Against The Sun and add 3 new songs to play.

They've just released a new EP called Silhouette.

Here is the link to their music:

https://withkoji.com/@against_thesun

Check out their cool riffs and we're sure you all will enjoy playing them!

Add 1 new song for free

Against The Sun - Icarus

Add 1 new song for the world "Metal Forge"

Against The Sun - JAD

Add 1 new song for the world "Rock Castle"

Against The Sun - Happy



If you haven't get the DLC, get it now to enjoy all brutally heavy and awesome metal songs!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1682480/Rhythmetallic__Full_Metal_Expansion/