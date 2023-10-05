 Skip to content

Rhythmetallic update for 5 October 2023

Rhythmetallic Update #14 - Silhouette

Build 12362483 · Last edited by Wendy

v2.14.0

This update, we collaborate with Hard Rock/Metalcore band - Against The Sun and add 3 new songs to play.
They've just released a new EP called Silhouette.
Here is the link to their music:
https://withkoji.com/@against_thesun
Check out their cool riffs and we're sure you all will enjoy playing them!

  • Add 1 new song for free
  1. Against The Sun - Icarus
  • Add 1 new song for the world "Metal Forge"
  1. Against The Sun - JAD
  • Add 1 new song for the world "Rock Castle"
  1. Against The Sun - Happy


If you haven't get the DLC, get it now to enjoy all brutally heavy and awesome metal songs!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1682480/Rhythmetallic__Full_Metal_Expansion/

