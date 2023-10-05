 Skip to content

Cell to Singularity - Evolution Never Ends update for 5 October 2023

20.27 Profile card updated, Research race improvements

20.27 Profile card updated, Research race improvements

Hello Universe Architects!

This 20.27 build includes changes to the research race along, leaderboard, and some small changes to the main game.

Research Race:

  • Fixed: Issue where playtimes were not being shown correctly.
  • Improved Intro with new popups when starting the Research Race.
  • Added more information and graphics to Info Tab.
  • Improved Research Race Localization.

Leaderboard:

  • Added tier icons in the tier tab next to player's name in the leaderboard.
  • Showing badge count in player profile.

Main Game:

  • Lowered metabit cost for Neural Network in Reality Engine.
  • Simulation prestige number changed to how many metabits you own in scientific notation.

