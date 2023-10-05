20.27 Profile card updated, Research race improvements

Hello Universe Architects!
This 20.27 build includes changes to the research race along, leaderboard, and some small changes to the main game.
Research Race:
- Fixed: Issue where playtimes were not being shown correctly.
- Improved Intro with new popups when starting the Research Race.
- Added more information and graphics to Info Tab.
- Improved Research Race Localization.
Leaderboard:
- Added tier icons in the tier tab next to player's name in the leaderboard.
- Showing badge count in player profile.
Main Game:
- Lowered metabit cost for Neural Network in Reality Engine.
- Simulation prestige number changed to how many metabits you own in scientific notation.
