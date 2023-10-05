 Skip to content

Ludus Mortis update for 5 October 2023

Version 0.9.28

Build 12362272

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • Added Custom portraits (shown everywhere except Roster, Skill selection and Mastery pages)
  • Removed a chest in dungeon 8 that prevent a button to be pressed
  • Fixed the starting number of potions
  • Achievements are now shown in the Stage Clear page too
  • Combats do not start anymore in the square occupied by an Event
  • Multiple attacks at the same time (pressing mouse+keyboard) are not permitted anymore
  • Fixed the count of items in the inventory after a loaded game
  • Fixed the name of the character that's equipping an item in the inventory screen (for older saved game: please remove and re-equip the item to show the correct name)
  • Added the portrait of the character that's equipping an item in the inventory screen (for older saved game: please remove and re-equip the item to show the correct portrait)

