French translation update
Lewd Girls, Leave Me Alone! I Just Want to Play Video Games and Watch Anime! Hentai Edition update for 5 October 2023
French update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Lewd Girls, Leave Me Alone! I Just Want to Play Video Games and Watch Anime! Hentai Edition Content Depot 1553891
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update