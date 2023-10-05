Minor Patch : Faster loading time for slow configurations

Danghost Minor Patch :
- Changed the way assets are loaded to reduce loading time on slower configurations
- Made the Arc 6's boss a bit easier and made sure the players couldn't be stucked
