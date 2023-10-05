 Skip to content

Danghost update for 5 October 2023

Minor Patch : Faster loading time for slow configurations

Build 12362142 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Danghost Minor Patch :

  • Changed the way assets are loaded to reduce loading time on slower configurations
  • Made the Arc 6's boss a bit easier and made sure the players couldn't be stucked

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1812171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1812172
  • Loading history…
